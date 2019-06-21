Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend from Memphis motel room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is back home safe and a man is behind bars after police say she was taken at gunpoint from a local motel.

Police say Jimmie Jones kidnapped Dayley Long, his one-time girlfriend of four years, Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn along Shelby Oaks Drive.

Eyewitnesses describe it as a night of terror for both the victim and those who stood by helplessly watching it happen.

It led to a manhunt for both Long and her ex-boyfriend Jones, also known as JJ. She was found Thursday.

People staying a few doors down from Room 130 heard everything as it happened. They told police there was the sound of glass breaking, screams, and three gunshots before Jones allegedly yelled, "I'll kill anybody that tries to stop me."

Moments later, police say Jones took Long at gunpoint.

Police say Long was found with severe lacerations about 10 miles from where she was kidnapped. Jones was also found and, according to police, admitted to being at the motel with a gun.

Jones is no stranger to police. He has a criminal history that dates back more than 10 years.

He now faces several charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is set to go before a judge Monday morning.

The chilling crime had some staying at the motel Friday on edge.

"I'm checking in today. I've only been here for like four hours," said guest Yolanda Daniel. That was long enough to hear what happened at the motel days earlier.

"It can happen anywhere, yes it can," she said.

— By Jerrita Patterson