Live at 9: Keep The Lights On, Code Crew, July 4th celebration & John Witherspoon

Keep The Lights On

A county program is trying to ease some of the stress families may face when they fall behind on their utility bills. Cherry Thompson and Donna Gray were here to explain how you can “Keep The Lights On.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Code Crew

Technology and computer science are both industries that show no signs of slowing down and getting kids involved at an early age means greater success later in life. Code Crew aims to give students a first-hand experience right here in Memphis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrating July 4th Memphis style

An Independence Day tribute Bluff City style is set for the Halloran Center. Dr. Allen Todd, Herman Strickland and Ladia Yates was here to tell us more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian John Witherspoon

John Witherspoon has been making audiences laugh for four decades and he shows no signs of stopping. In fact, he'll be at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend doing just that.