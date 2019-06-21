× High levels of arsenic found in two bottled water brands

Tests conducted by a California nonprofit found high levels of arsenic in two brands of bottled water, but those brands have not been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Center for Environmental Health found arsenic in Peñafiel and Starkey water brands. The level of arsenic in the bottles was higher than the level present in tap water — high enough to violate California state guidelines.

Peñafiel is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper and is sold at Target and Walmart. Starkey Water is owner by and sold at Whole Foods.

The study corroborates Consumer Reports’ findings, which were released earlier this year.

Consumer Reports found that Peñafiel and Starkey Water contained nearly double the federal limit of arsenic. The chemical can cause reproductive harm and cancer. It can also cause organ damage and hormone disruption.

Both brands remain on shelves and are not recalled.