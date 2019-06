× Child rushed to Le Bonheur after overnight stabbing in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital overnight after reportedly being stabbed overnight in Frayser.

The Memphis Fire Department told WREG they were called to the Corning Village Apartments on Briarcrest Lane around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a juvenile had been stabbed in one of the apartments.

The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The extent of the injuries was not released.