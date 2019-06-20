West Memphis residents recovering after storm topples trees, causes power outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A strong storm caused widespread damage and left thousands of people without power across the Mid-South, including West Memphis, Arkansas.

"It was storming real bad. The wind was blowing, and the trees were down in the area, you know," resident Debra Rodgers said

A massive tree across the street from Wonder Elementary School split on both sides. Utility poles now line the parking lot, along with broken pieces of a street light.

"It was scary to me, because when I heard the thundering and lightening, I was just jumping. It was real scary," Rodgers said.

It's not just what can been seen, but what was felt, that had some West Memphis residents frozen with fear.

"It's real scary to go through that by yourself," resident Dorothy Milon said.

Some customers lost power along Autumn Avenue, and they had to rely on nature's breeze to keep them cool as they waited for electricity to be restored.

"The power was out, so I just came to check on my friend," Rodgers said.

However, it wasn't so bad for Milon who said she slept through it all.

By WREG's Jerrita Patterson