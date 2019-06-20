Thousands without power after Mid-South storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Electric crews are trying to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across the Mid-South.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water reported more than 470 outages early Thursday. According to the utility’s web site, those outages left more than 30,000 customers in the dark.

The outages were spread all across Shelby County. The worst problems appeared to be in Raleigh, Berclair, Midtown and South Memphis. In a Facebook post, MLGW says it is aware of the outages and working as quickly, and safely, as possible to restore power.

Entergy also reported numerous outages in northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. According to the utility’s web site, some parts of Crittenden County may not have service restored until Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind gust of 67 miles per hour was record at the Memphis Airport as storms passed through the area overnight.

A number of trees and power lines were damaged as the storm rolled through.

WREG will continue to update this story as it develops.