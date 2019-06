× Suspect wanted in robbery at Suntrust Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at Suntrust Bank at 3585 Hacks Cross, Memphis Police said.

They responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as 5-feet 7-inches and slim build. He was wearing a white hat, black mask and all black clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.