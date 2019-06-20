× Shelby County Commission amends budget to help aid Germantown flooding recovery

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission approved a resolution giving the city of Germantown thousands of dollars in aid after heavy rain and flooding caused widespread damage.

Commission members voted to amend the budget to add an additional $100,000 to help deal with the June 7 flash flooding.

This news comes just days after the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $250,000 relief fund for residents, which will come from an already established emergency budget. At that time they also voted to move forward in getting a federal authorities to make a disaster declaration.

On June 7, heavy rain and flooding caused a major headache for some residents across the Mid-South, but especially for some living in Germantown. The city told WREG up to 30 homes and dozens of cars, including a fire engine and ambulance, were damaged or destroyed after an estimated 10 inches of rain fell.

Several people even reported having up to three feet of water inside their homes.

Officials said they immediately began going door to door to assess the damage to see if they could get federal funding to help in the cleanup effort. If you experienced property damage due to the heavy rain is asked to call (901) 751-7559.