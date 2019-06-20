× Road-rage shooting reported at I-40, Sycamore View

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another case of road-rage violence on the interstate, this time at I-40 and Sycamore View.

The victim told police he and a friend were on the interstate around 4 p.m. Wednesday when a man in a green 1996 Acura started driving aggressively and close up on his bumper.

He said the man in the Acura sped up next to him and bumped his vehicle, then pulled out a black firearm and fired one shot at him. No injuries were reported.

The victim got a photo of the suspect’s car and full license plate number. No arrest has been made.

Nearly a dozen interstate shootings have been reported to Memphis Police this year, according to WREG story archives.