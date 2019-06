× Ridgeway Middle summer school dismissing early Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Ridgeway Middle School’s summer classes will be dismissed early Thursday due to power outages.

A Shelby County spokesperson said students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. due to MLGW outages in the area.

All families have been notified, and staff will stay at the school until all students are dismissed safely.