Officials warn of fentanyl after 2 Mississippi overdose deaths

BOONEVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics issued a warning on the danger of fentanyl following a series of overdoses that led to two deaths.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said Tuesday that two people died and three mothers were hospitalized after taking illegal drugs laced with fentanyl.

“Evidence gathered from a scene was taken to the MS State Crime Lab and tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl,” said Ramey. “They are in pill and/or powder form and we want to make the public aware how dangerous these substances are.”

Police warned people not to touch any suspected drugs, especially since they said they are seeing more of these cases across the state.

“This should serve as a warning for all Mississippians engaged in the use of illicit narcotics,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher. “Fentanyl can be easily mistaken for less powerful opioids and distributed by unscrupulous drug dealers who have no other interests beyond profits from the sale of illegal narcotics.”

Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks said the two deaths did not happen at the same location but are believed to be connected. WTVA-TV reported one of the people who died was a woman named Veronica Kimble. The second person’s name hasn’t been released.

Those with substance abuse problems can call the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789.