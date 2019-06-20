× Memphis woman charged with facilitating first-degree murder after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

Brittany Brantley was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence when she was booked into jail on Wednesday.

According to police, Brantley, her brother Darius Brantley and a friend named Perry Tard drove to the 3600 block of Queensland on June 2 to confront Kelvin Collins for allegedly “putting his hands” on Brittany Brantley.

Witnesses said multiple people inside a 2010 Dodge Avenger opened fir on the victim, striking him multiple times and killing him.

Tard was also hit during the incident and rushed to Methodist South Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Brittany Brantley took the murder weapon and drove away from the hospital after dropping both men off. It was never recovered.

Tard was arrested and charged with facilitation of first-degree murder while Darius Brantley was charged with first-degree murder.