Memphis seniors struggling without power after storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is struggling to get back in order following severe storms overnight. At least 66 trees were knocked down in Memphis alone.

Among the hardest hit after Wednesday night's storm and subsequent power outages are Memphis' seniors. Many of them depend on electricity to power oxygen tanks and wheelchairs, and now they're out of luck.

As of Thursday evening, the Welsh Manor Senior Living Complex in Raleigh has been without power for nearly 18 hours. They say they lost electricity around midnight.

The windows are open in the facility, because it's extremely hot and humid.

WREG spoke to a woman who has asthma. She says she's also on an oxygen tank, but hasn't been able to use it.

Making it even more frustrating, many of the nearby businesses do have power.

City officials say the fire department was sent to do a welfare check. Residents say one woman already had to be taken to the hospital, because she couldn't breathe.