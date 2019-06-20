Live at 9: Owning your own home, Dr. Eberhardt, Iron Sharpens Iron Mixer & Chef Ragan

Dreaming of owning a home? The THDA could help

For many the dream of owning a home may feel like just that — a dream. But thanks to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency it’s becoming a reality for more and more people every day. Ralph Perrey was here to explain how their down payment assistance programs work.

For more information you can give them a call at 1-800-228THDA or visit THDA.org.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overcoming racial bias

Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt has been studying race and our everyday interactions for decades. In her new book, she tackles overcoming racial bias and other powerful issues that, whether we realize it or not, we deal with every single day.

To get a copy of the book, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iron Sharpens Iron Mixer

Taking the work out of networking and having some fun while doing it. That's the goal of the Iron Sharpens Iron Mixer this weekend. Danny Lewis and Toy Addington stopped by to explain what that means for you.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Ragan

Coming up with what to make for dinner every night can be a real chore, but have no fear, the Cosmo Cook is here! Chef Ragan joined us in the kitchen with something you can definitely whip up on your own.

For more information, click here.