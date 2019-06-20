Huge fallen tree rattles residents on Frayser street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frayser residents are reacting after a massive storm knocked a tree onto a truck and a home Wednesday night.

“It actually fell on my mother-in-law,” homeowner Malcom Seymour said.

Seymour says his mother-in-law was sleeping in her house on Balfour Street when sheet rock started raining down on her, but she didn’t even flinch.

“It was a big boom. She’s a trooper. She’s a fighter.”

Seymour says his wife is the one who got out of bed to figure out what was going on.

“My wife is like Colombo. She went investigating, and found out my ceiling in my guest room had fell in.”

Seymour says they weren’t the only one’s who had damage to their property.

“The whole tree fell across my truck,” neighbor Tony Parker said. He lives next door to Seymour, and says he walked outside to find the tree had crushed his truck.

“My whole house rattle shacked, rocked and rolled,” he said.

We spoke with another neighbor who lives two door down. He says the tree fell so loud that he thought his home was hit too.