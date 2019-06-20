× Grizzlies select Gonzaga’s Clarke with 2nd 1st round pick

BROOKLYN, New York– Ja Morant wasn’t the only first rounder taken by the Grizzlies in this year’s NBA Draft.

After trading Mike Conley to the Jazz, the Grizzlies got Utah’s first round pick in this year’s draft.

It was number-23, but the Grizz traded up to 21 with Oklahoma City in order to grab 6’8″ power forward Brandon Clarke out of Gonzaga.

Clarke, who describes his game as vicious, averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and over three blocks a game last year for the Zags. Those 3+ blocks a game was third best in the country.

Morant and Clarke making for a good night for the Grizz.