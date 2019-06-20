NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Brandon Clarke poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the 21st overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Grizzlies select Gonzaga’s Clarke with 2nd 1st round pick
BROOKLYN, New York– Ja Morant wasn’t the only first rounder taken by the Grizzlies in this year’s NBA Draft.
After trading Mike Conley to the Jazz, the Grizzlies got Utah’s first round pick in this year’s draft.
It was number-23, but the Grizz traded up to 21 with Oklahoma City in order to grab 6’8″ power forward Brandon Clarke out of Gonzaga.
Clarke, who describes his game as vicious, averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and over three blocks a game last year for the Zags. Those 3+ blocks a game was third best in the country.
Morant and Clarke making for a good night for the Grizz.