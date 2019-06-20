Frayser family says they woke up to gunfire, Molotov cocktail on doorstep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family in Frayser was asleep around 2:30 a.m. Monday when bullets pierced through their apartment, and a Molotov cocktail landed on their doorstep.

Days later, there are dozens of yellow circles marking bullet holes scattered in the back of Breezy Point Apartments on Raja.

They're all around Unit 2, where a woman, her boyfriend and three young children live.

"Well, at first it sounded like they was just shooting fireworks or something," said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. "Sounded like someone was playing drums."

Police said someone pulled up to the place and started shooting. Shortly after, the man inside the apartment reportedly grabbed his gun and fired back, which is why some cars on the other side of the apartment were also hit by bullets.

Police said at one point, someone launched a Molotov cocktail. It landed by the front door, but thankfully, didn't go off.

"I was asleep on the couch, and bullets came through my apartment," another neighbor said.

She is waiting for a new window after a bullet pieced through multiple walls and into her unit on another floor on the other side of the building.

"I was scared because it sounded like a war was going on back there," she said.

Police said no one was hurt. They are trying to figure out the motive.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

35.202255 -90.012666