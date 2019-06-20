× EDGE Board approves 15-year pilot for AutoZone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based AutoZone is a step closer to getting help for an expansion project that will create new jobs in the downtown area.

On Wednesday, the EDGE Board approved a 15-year jobs pilot program for the company. AutoZone wants to invest $145 million to expand their office space to buildings on Main Street near the company’s headquarters.

The project would create 130 new jobs with salaries around $80,000 a year.

“The impact will be felt in Downtown Memphis but really throughout the region as AutoZone expands sales and positions itself for the new retail environment,” said EDGE President and CEO Reid Dulberger.

The expansion plan has to be approved by the city council.