Changes could be coming for trash pickup in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis residents could soon see changes to their trash pickup.

"They got trash, and trash was everywhere, so we had to go and get a bag," resident Patrcia Boddie said.

The issue at hand is if residents will soon be required to move their trash to the curb. As things stand workers are allowed onto private property to pickup trash in the backyard.

But depending on which way the council votes, residents might not have much say in the matter. In fact, one resident says the trash pickup was one of the reasons she decided to call this area home in the first place.

"That was a nice feature when I moved in over here. They come to the backyard and pickup the trash," she said.

But this long-standing practice brings with it longer hours for the workers and more cost to the city.

Residents will soon see their trash bill go up $1.25 beginning in July.

Public Works Director Amanda Hicks says the proposed changes could help the overall budget.

"Eventually, we won't need as many people on the truck. We will need one person driving, and there will be one person solo responsibility, so we could pay those people more."

But a resident says there's a reason she wants things to stay as they are. "I am disabled. I can't roll things down to the curb. I just can't do it."

It's a concern the city is also considering.

"We're seeing how we would treat people with handicaps, how to treat people if they have a ditch right in front of their yard, so how in the word are they going to put it on the street?" Hicks said.

Council has decided to bring the issue back up during its July 2 meeting.

Reporter: Jerrita Patterson