Authorities: 22 people arrested Wednesday in Operation “Money Don’t Sleep”

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Nearly two dozen people were arrested in Arkansas as part of a federal drug investigation this week.

In all authorities said they were able to get indictments for 32 people as part of Operation “Money Don’t Sleep.” Five of those individuals were already behind bars when officers went looking for the others on Wednesday. By the end of the day, authorities had arrested 22 people from Eastern Arkansas.

More than 100 law officers from multiple agencies took part in the sting operation. Their goal was to lower the violent crime that often times stems from illegal drug deals, and to dismantle those organizations.

In 2017, the same group netted 50 individuals as part of a previous sting operation.

“This operation is a perfect example of the continued pressure we will apply to drug distributors,” stated Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. “We arrested and prosecuted 50 targets in the first phase of this operation, and today we came back for more. Criminals should not mistake these arrests for a completed operation, because law enforcement will come back as many times as necessary to uphold law and order in West Memphis and the surrounding communities.”

The following agencies were involved in this operation: The DEA Little Rock District Office; West Memphis Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; United States Marshals Service; Federal Bureau of Investigation; United States Federal Probation; Arkansas State Police; Crittenden County

Sheriff’s Office; Arkansas Department of Community Corrections; and the Counter Drug Program of the Arkansas National Guard.