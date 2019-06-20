× Arkansas animal shelters fear euthanasia due to over capacity

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The West Memphis Animal Shelter is hoping a funny video can solve a serious problem. Employees recently sang their own version of the 80’s hit song “99 Red Balloons” and posted it on Facebook. In the video, you can hear them sing, “99 kittens need adopting from our shelter”.

Animal Services Director Kerry Facello hopes the cute factor will inspire people to adopt.

“We’re bursting at the seams,” she said.

The shelter is down to 88 cats and kittens since posting the video Friday, but it only has capacity for 25. That’s why Facello got creative, and her employees bought in, including Animal Control Officer Wesley Burt, who even dawned an 80’s mullet.

“I was all for it. We will do anything to get these cats out of here,” he said.

The shelter often has more cats than dogs, simply because they breed faster.

“A cat can easily have three to four litters a year,” Facello said.

Facello says the shelter hasn’t had a problem this bad in two years. “It has been a while.”

If enough people don’t adopt, she says some cats might have to be euthanized.

“I have been extremely worried about it this week,” she said.

Conversely, the animal shelter in Marion, Arkansas is worried it might have to euthanize dogs. It has 57, but only has capacity for 21. The shelter took to Facebook Live about the issue yesterday.

“We are truly Code red,” a woman said in the video.

If you’re interested in adopting a cat or dog from either of these shelters, contact information is below.

West Memphis Animal Shelter

500 S. Loop Drive

870-732-7599

Marion City Animal Control

1001 L.H. Polk St.

870-739-5412