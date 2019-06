× Young girl critically injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in the Hickory Hill area.

It happened around midnight on Starkenburg Lane near Riverdale.

Police said the girl sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects were reportedly driving a burgundy Chevrolet Impala.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.