Third suspect arrested in Ohio in connection to Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is waiting to come back to Memphis on murder charges after being arrested in Ohio.

According to the US Department of Justice, a U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Jasmine Moore in Cleveland in connection to the murder of Palmer Crowley on December 2, 2018.

Two other suspects, Travis Wilkerson and Jerrod Williams, were previously arrested in connection to the murder.

According to Wilkerson’s affidavit of complaint, Ridgeway Station officers were called to the 3800 block of Bald Eagle Drive in regards to a reported shooting. When they arrived, Crowley told them that he met a female – identified by police as Moore – at a funeral earlier in the day and he asked her to come back to his place. Once inside, he said she let two other individuals – one of them armed – inside his home and they took his wallet.

Those individuals were later identified by police as Wilkerson and Williams.

When questioned by officers, both male suspects stated that Wilkerson then left the home heading to the ATM leaving Moore and Williams behind with the victim.

It was during this time that the victim said he tried to flee the home to safety. He was shot once in the upper torso. As he was laid on the sidewalk, Moore reportedly told those around him that he was set up and robbed by the female. It’s unclear if that utterance was made to his neighbors or to police.

Crowley later died from his injuries.

As for who shot him, police said Williams implicated Moore saying the shot came from the bedroom. However, Wilkerson told police that Williams admitted to him that he shot the victim.

Both men were arrested shortly after the incident.

All three suspects were charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

A mugshot for Moore was not available at time of posting.