× Second suspect involved in shooting over IRS dispute arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect involved in a dispute over an IRS refund check has been taken into custody.

Fletcher Ellis was arrested on Tuesday, June 18, and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Marquisha Anderson told police that Kimberly Hardison and Ellis showed up at her home on May 14 after she gave them advice about their taxes. Officers were called to the scene and told both parties that it was a civil issue that the IRS would have to resolve.

As Hardison and Ellis were leaving one of them reportedly made the statement that “since the police are not going to do anything, we are going to handle it our way.”

Several hours later, the female victim said she was walking up the driveway when a shot rang out. She turned around and saw Ellis hanging out a car window with a gun. He reportedly fired several more shots – striking two vehicles, the home and a nearby food truck – before Hardison hit the gas and drove away.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Harison was arrested on May 30 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.