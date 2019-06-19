× Police searching for woman taken from northeast Memphis hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have requested the public’s assistance in finding a 30-year-old woman who was taken from her hotel room at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

A man crashed through the window of Dayley Long’s room at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive, fired three shots and took Long at gunpoint. The suspect then forced Long into his car and fled the scene around 10:45 a.m.

Police said Long is a 5-foot-6, 135-pound white woman with black eyes and brown hair. She was wearing an unknown color tank top and shorts.

The suspect is described as a 40-45-year-old black man of medium height and build with a dark shirt and camouflage shorts.

Police said the suspect could possibly be in a silver Toyota Accent, and he may be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should contact Memphis Police.