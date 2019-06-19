Pass It On: A deserving friend receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven, Mississippi man known for his acts of kindness is now receiving help himself.

Melvin Haley has a reputation of helping others. He's done mostly odd jobs, including mowing yards and trimming hedges, but it was his kindness that caught the attention of our play maker, Peggy Langley.

"I met Melvin when he was taking care of his mother. I was taking care of my mother, so I knew how hard a caretaker was. After his mother passed away, Melvin was in the hospital for his heart," she said.

After his mother's passing Langley says Haley continued going to church.

But it wasn't his church attendance that impressed her, it was his acts of kindness during a time of crisis.

"I had two broken feet, a broken shoulder and a broken rotator cuff. Melvin found out about it, and he came to my house. He didn't just buy a fruit basket, he brought boxes of strawberries, stacks of grapes, lots of bananas, cantaloupes and everything," Langley said.

Haley may have a little money, but he sure has a big heart. It's time to Pass It On.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3, and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

We then made the short walk to Haley's door, and he knew something was up.

"Y'all caught me off guard here," he said.

Langley started counting out the cash to Haley's surprise.

"God bless you. God bless you," he said. "I just thank God for having someone to reach out, cause it don't happen every day."