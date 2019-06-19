× Memphis-area couple charged with second-degree murder, accused of dealing deadly drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State and federal prosecutors have all vowed to crack down on opioid dealers, and two more local arrests prove they’re doing it.

Ashley Nicole Ross and Glen Anthony Ross are now in jail in Humphreys County after deputies said the couple sold narcotic opioids to a woman in McEwen, Tennessee, which is nearly three hours from Memphis, two weeks ago.

The woman who bought the narcotics overdosed, and when she was found dead, the drugs were traced back to the Rosses in the Memphis area, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said in a news release.

Deputies then went undercover and offered Ashley Ross $1,000 for another delivery. When she delivered, they arrested her, and then found her husband with the help of Memphis and Bartlett Police.

Emmanuel Morris recognized the Rosses from their mugshots. He said he lived next door to them in Bartlett.

“I’m speechless,” Morris said. “I had no clue. They didn’t cause me any problems. If they were doing anything, they hid it well because I had no knowledge of anything.”

“This problem has hit our community hard and has affected a lot of families. We have to push back on this and get these suppliers off the street,” Davis said in a statement.

His office charged the couple with second-degree murder.

WREG went to the home where Morris said he’s seen the Rosses and two children. Someone opened the curtain and looked out but wouldn’t comment on the arrests.

Officials with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they have a special prosecutor who works with the federal government on opioid cases. They’ve prosecuted at least seven dealers and have 12 more pending.