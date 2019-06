× Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

In happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of Morehead Street, which is just north of Chelsea Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

The person responsible has not been taken into custody.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.