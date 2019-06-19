× UPDATE: Man charged with kidnapping woman from motel room

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 UPDATE:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Thursday afternoon that Dayley Long was found at 2575 Thousand Oaks Blvd. in Memphis, and Jimmie Jones was later charged.

Jones, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police have not released any information related to Long’s condition, and it is unclear if the two people know each other.

ORIGINAL STORY — POSTED WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have requested the public's assistance in finding a 30-year-old woman who was taken from her hotel room at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Police say a man crashed through the window of Dayley Long's room at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive, fired three shots and took Long at gunpoint. The suspect then forced Long into his car and fled the scene around 10:45 a.m.

Police said Long is a 5-foot-6, 135-pound white woman with black eyes and brown hair. She was wearing an unknown color tank top and shorts.

The suspect is described as a 40-45-year-old black man of medium height and build with a dark shirt and camouflage shorts.

Police said the suspect could possibly be in a silver vehicle, and he may be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should contact Memphis Police.