× Live at 9: Cryotherapy, Sen. Cotton, Matthew Eads, Bikers for Cancer & Watercooler Wednesday

What is cryotherapy?

It may sound like something out of a science fiction movie but cryotherapy is a very real procedure that’s changing the way pain is treated. It even promises to help with the signs of aging. Nick Fair explained how it works on Live at 9.

'Sacred Duty: A soldier's tour at Arlington National Cemetery'

Senator Tom Cotton represents the state of Arkansas in the U.S. Senate and is a decorated military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now, he's taking his military insight and chronicling his time in the service along with giving readers a deeper look into Arlington National Cemetery's old guard.

Grilling with Matthew Eads

Summertime is grilling time for so many of us. Matthew Eads showed us how to make a wonderful steak your family is sure to love.

Biking for cancer

A group from Texas is in town before heading off to Anchorage, Alaska to raise money for cancer research. Caroline Bik, Marlon Bailey, and Amrit Gonugunta talked about how they got involved with Texas 4000 for Cancer and what it means to ride for such a wonderful cause.

Watercooler Wednesday

Guess FM's Steve Conley, 98.1 The Max's Danni Bruns and Corie Ventura joined us for Live at 9's Watercooler Wednesday.