MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspects accused of ramming a car into the side of a home and then breaking in overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, on Hargrove Avenue in Frayser.

The victim told WREG the suspects drove a car into the home and then crawled through the opening to get to her televisions. Before they left they ransacked the home.

