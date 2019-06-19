× Grizzlies trade Mike Conley to Jazz, per multiple reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are trading long-time point guard Mike Conley Jr. to the Utah Jazz, according to multiple reports.

The Grizzlies are trading Conley for Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen, according to Shams Charania with The Athletic and Stadium. This trade was later confirmed by ESPN.

Memphis is trading franchise star Mike Conley Jr. to Utah, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2019