Grizzlies trade Mike Conley to Jazz, per multiple reports

Mike Conley (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are trading long-time point guard Mike Conley Jr. to the Utah Jazz, according to multiple reports.

The Grizzlies are trading Conley for Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen, according to Shams Charania with The Athletic and Stadium. This trade was later confirmed by ESPN.

