Arkansas sex offender arrested on child porn charges arrested for second time in a week

JONESBORO, Ark. — An Arkansas sex offender was arrested twice in one week after police reportedly found child pornography downloaded at his home in Trumann.

According to state and local authorities, Carl Chandler has been a registered sex offender for the past 10 years after he was convicted of rape.

In August 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to Arkansas State Police that claimed the 59-year-old had recently uploaded explicit images of children to a cloud storage platform. Several months later, officers with the Trumann Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division executed a search warrant at the home. They reportedly recovered several computers, flash drives and CD discs among other evidence.

While conducting the search, Chandler allegedly told police that he had been looking at child pornography for about 10 years. He was placed under arrest and made his first court appearance on June 3.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Chandler bonded out of jail on that day and immediately went to live with a family member in Trumann, Arkansas. Less than a week later, he was arrested again after authorities realized that the residence was about 1,400 feet from a daycare, violating the Registration and Reporting Requirements for sex offenders.

“Mr. Chandler is aware of the stipulations of where he may live as he has been a registered sex offender for approximately 10 years, and at each registration visit is required to read and sign the requirements stating he understands the regulations,” the Jonesboro Police Department said.

Chandler was charged with distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, and registered offender living near school, public park, youth center, or daycare prohibited.