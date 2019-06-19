Arkansas father wants justice after son is injured in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A father is sticking by his son's hospital bed one week after a shooting in Helena-West Helena left him unable to speak.

Curtis Harris says, in the last 10 months, he's had two close calls. First his son Tyrun Harris was shot in a drive-by. Then, last Sunday, his 19-year-old son Kylin Harris was shot during a fight.

"His whole neck was open where he got shot. When I went over to him I realized, 'Wait. That is my son."

Harris says Kylin was in the Hays store parking lot when the shots rang out.

"When he looked up, he was like, 'Dad."

After rushing his son the hospital, Curtis thought the worst. But Kylin fought and pulled through.

"I thought he wasn't going to make it. I've lost one. That's all that was going through my mind."

Police say no witnesses have come forward, leaving them with little to go on.

"Just cut all the crap out. I am sick of it," Curtis said. "Put the guns down. That is all I'm asking for."

Kylin was released from the hospital Tuesday, but had to return Wednesday.

No arrests have been made.