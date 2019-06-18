× Three arrested in failed Collierville jewelry store robbery

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after officers stopped a robbery at Jared’s Jewelry on Merchants Park Circle Tuesday afternoon, the Collierville Police Department said.

A detective reportedly spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area around 12:30 p.m.

After watching the car and those inside, he realized it was a robbery. Other officers were called in and three suspects were taken into custody.

There are no reported injuries.