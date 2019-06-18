Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos today

It’s Taco Tuesday, and what better way to celebrate than with a free taco?

Taco Bell will be giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos today.

Visit a restaurant between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. — or order anytime during the day on the website or app — to get your free taco.

The chain says this is part of their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion honoring an NBA win in the championship stolen by a team beating another on their opponent’s home turf.

The Golden State Warriors “stole” their win on June 2 by beating the Toronto Raptors 109 to 104 in Toronto in Game 2.