St. Jude, Le Bonheur rank high among children's hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital both ranked high on a survey of nearly 5,000 children’s hospitals nationwide.

St. Jude is the No. 2 children’s hospital in the nation for pediatric cancer, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital scored a 96 out of 100 and garnered Excellent scores on several measures including five-year cancer survival.

Le Bonheur is ranked nationally in eight specialties: cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

Methodist Hospitals of Memphis in Memphis is nationally ranked in eight pediatric specialties.

See the full report here.