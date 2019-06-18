St. Jude, Le Bonheur rank high among children’s hospitals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital both ranked high on a survey of nearly 5,000 children’s hospitals nationwide.
St. Jude is the No. 2 children’s hospital in the nation for pediatric cancer, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital scored a 96 out of 100 and garnered Excellent scores on several measures including five-year cancer survival.
Le Bonheur is ranked nationally in eight specialties: cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.
Methodist Hospitals of Memphis in Memphis is nationally ranked in eight pediatric specialties.