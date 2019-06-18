× Severed body found in car during Tennessee traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say a severed body believed to be a pedestrian has been found in the car of a motorist at a traffic stop.

According to WVLT in Knoxville, Dorra Johnson was first stopped on Interstate 40 after authorities spotted him swerving on Sunday, June 16. When authorities pulled him over, he yelled out the window that he needed to get home and then took off. He eventually hit a utility pole and took off on foot.

An officer was able to capture the 29-year-old.

It was then that officers said they found a severed torso on the car’s passenger floorboard. The officer found the rest of the victim’s body at the crash site.

Investigators found the victim’s wallet and identified him as 65-year-old Darryl Eugene Butler. They said the victim was a pedestrian that was hit and killed by their suspect.

Johnson was charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving with a revoked license.