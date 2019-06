× Several people in hospital after Raleigh shooting

Memphis police say at least 4 people were shot in Raleigh late Monday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Huntington Hills Apartment complex near the corner of James Road and Jackson Avenue. Police say a second location at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Yale Road is tied to the shooting.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information. All of those wounded are expected to recover.