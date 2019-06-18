× Memphis Police director says department will review Frayser incident as officers recover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said the department has lowered its threat level following Wednesday night’s operation in Frayser in which dozens of officers were injured by an angry crowd following the shooting death of a suspect by U.S. Marshals.

Rallings said he has contacted the officers who were injured, and all told him they were ready to get back to work. He did not specify their injuries, but said some some were “pretty severe.”

He stressed, however, that no one was killed in the incident, which made national headlines.

“I’m going to stand behind my commanders,” Rallings said. “We’re going to get better and we’re going to continue to protect the city.”

Dozens of MPD officers and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were hurt as they secured a scene on Durham Street for a TBI investigation after marshals shot and killed suspect Brandon Webber as they attempted to arrest him on warrants for a shooting in DeSoto County.

A crowd at the scene erupted, some throwing bricks, rocks and other objects at officers. Some arrests have been made, and more are coming, Rallings said.

The Memphis Police Department raised its threat level to Level Three because of civil unrest and several threats against law enforcement. They are now back to a Level One, Rallings said.

He addressed criticism that some officers at the scene were not dressed in riot gear that might have protected them, saying that the first officers who arrived were dressed in regular uniforms because the violence only began several hours after the shooting.

MPD would review the Frayser situation, as it does any major operation, to see what was done well and what could be done better in the future, Rallings said.

Rallings thanked his officers, and also thanked Webber’s mother and father, who have called for peace in the face of violence and future disruption.

“We will certainly keep you and our officers in our prayers as our community continues to heal,” he said.

He also stressed that MPD is often in Frayser building relationships.

“I hope that the good people of Frayser will continue to partner with us,” Rallings said. “And they already are. I do not think that incident represents our community.”

— Peter Fleischer contributed