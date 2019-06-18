× Memphis man accused of attempting to rape, attacking woman in Fox Meadows home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged with attempted rape after attacking a woman inside her Fox Meadows home.

On June 17, the woman said her ex-boyfriend Demarco Morris offered to pay her to wash his clothes and take him to work the next morning. While he was inside the home, he gave her the impression that he wanted to cuddle. She refused his advances leading to an argument.

That’s when she said Morris put his hands around her neck, pinned her to the bed and stated that he was going to rape her. He then allegedly ripped off her shirt and tried to take off her pants.

During the attack, she said he also threatened to kill them both, struck her in the face multiple times, broke one of her nails, pulled out one of her braids and broke her $1,000 cellphone.

Morris was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted aggravated rape, aggravated assault and vandalism.