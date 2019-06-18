× Massachusetts teen facing charges after stabbing 16-year-old over sleepover invite

WHITMAN, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by another teen for failing to invite him to his sleepover.

The stabbing occurred at a home in Whitman at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The victim was located in the yard of the home and taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Chief Scott Benton said another 16-year-old boy is facing charges including assault to murder in juvenile court. He has been released to the custody of his parents.

Benton said the stabbing was the result of a “disagreement” between two teens who know each other.

A friend told CNN affiliate WCVB that it all started as an argument over social media.

“You know they were talking smack back and forth to each other and he was like ‘I’ll come to your house right now. Like, I’m done talking. This is stupid. If you want to fight, fight me.'”

“He was serious about it but no one thought he was because no one thought he was that type of kid like that crazy to do something like that.”

Police said a knife with about a four-inch blade was found at the scene.

No names were released because the victim and suspect are juveniles. However, police did say that the victim is expected to survive.