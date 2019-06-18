Live at 9: MLGW’s future with TVA, riding for a cause & space history at Edge Alley

The future of MLGW & TVA

MEMPHIS, Light, Gas and Water is a part of the Tennessee Valley Authority but recently an advisory committee has been working to figure out where else the utility can get its power from. A meeting will be held Thursday, June 20 to discuss the possibility of MLGW separating from TVA.

Dennis Lynch with the Sierra Club is here to explain more.

Ride for Life: Riding for a cause

Patrick Johnson is one of the eight people taking a ride to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation awareness. Hear his story and why this ride means so much for those waiting for a transplant.

For more information, click here.

Space history at Edge Alley

The 50th anniversary of the mission that landed Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong on the moon is about a month away. But now you can get your own view of some of the most historic space expeditions. The Edge of Space exhibit at Edge Alley will feature some photographs from missions like Apollo Six, Orbiter and Viking One.