City Council postpones vote on Graceland expansion plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A proposed expansion made its way to Memphis City Council once again, but it was met with caution.

City Council decided to delay any decisions on the Graceland zoning master plan. Not because they don't want it to happen, but because they want to get every detail right first.

The issue has already been tabled four times prior to Tuesday meeting.

The biggest issue is about a potential sound stage at Graceland that could host concerts, and thus violate the city's no-compete agreement with the Grizzlies.

The council made their feelings clear that they want Whitehaven to continue to grow, but they refuse to be bullied or duped into making a decision that isn't positive for the entire city of Memphis.

Chiarman Kemp Conrad ended the long meeting with a strong message to Elvis Presley Enterprises.

"Please stop these games, stop the politicking, stop the ridiculous comments in the paper. Send us the information that we need so we can do our due diligence, and we can read it. We all want more investment in Whitehaven," he said.

A lawyer for Elvis Presley Enterprises was at the meeting, and both sides expressed an interest in finding a way to make it work.