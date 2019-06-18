BBB issues warning about Memphis-based online retailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau issued a warning after receiving numerous complaints about a Memphis business.

Since January 2019, the BBB has reportedly received 26 complaints about Tippy Tot Shoes, an online retailer of children’s shoes. The company has not responded to six of these complaints, four remained unresolved and another six are pending.

One of the complaints said they purchased $55 in merchandise and has yet to receive her purchase or a response despite having contacted them seven times.

“I ordered walking shoes for my son with Tippy Tot Shoes over one month ago,” another complaint reads. “I’ve emailed them four times and sent a Facebook message. No one has responded.”

Tippy Tot Shoes has received an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.

 

