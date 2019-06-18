× 901 FC starting goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell recalled to NYCFC

MEMPHIS, Tn. — Memphis 901 FC goalkeeper, Jeff Caldwell was recalled by MLS-side New York City Football Club on Wednesday, June 18.

Caldwell started in 13 of 14 USL Championship matches for Memphis. He leads the team with 28 saves and two clean sheets.

NYCFC recalled Caldwell due to their starting goalkeeper Sean Johnson’s inclusion in the United States Men’s National team roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

New York drafted Caldwell 19th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Caldwell joins fellow keepers, Luis Barraza and Brad Stuver in the ‘Big Apple.’

The 901 FC are down to two goalkeepers on their roster, Scott Levene and James George Barkei. Management will likely sign an additional keeper in the coming days as it is customary to roster three goalkeepers.

Memphis are back in action with a friendly match at AutoZone Park against Liga MX-side C.F. Pachuca. ‘Batalla de los Blues’ kickoff is set for Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Written by: Caleb Hilliard