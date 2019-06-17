× Woman stabs suspect after pair breaks into Whitehaven home, attacks boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects accused of kicking in a woman’s door and committing a violent attack against her boyfriend have been arrested, police say.

On Sunday, June 16, the woman and her boyfriend were inside her Eglesfield Drive home when three suspects – identified by the victim as Henry Collins, Mario Collins and one of her relatives – kicked in her door.

According to the woman, the men immediately began attacking her boyfriend. Unable to stop them, she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Henry Collins. That’s when the suspects took off running.

Mario Collins was detained by security while Henry Collins left the scene in a private vehicle. He was later taken into custody at Methodist South.

Henry and Mario Collins were charged with aggravated burglary.

The third suspect was identified by the female victim but it appears he has not been taken into custody at this time.