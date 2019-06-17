× Woman says important documents gone after truck is stolen from Kroger parking lot

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A lifetime of valuable documents are missing after a truck was stolen out of a Kroger parking lot. Now the driver needs your help finding it.

Annie Augustus looks back fondly on her military service in the US Army from 1987 to 1996.

“I enjoyed it, being I was fresh out of high school. I actually got a chance to go overseas,” she said.

But when you’re young, you don’t realize why you might need certain documents.

“When they gave me my papers when I was 20, I didn’t know the importance. I didn’t think I would need them.”

Augustus is now applying for disability. To do that, she needs some of those documents, especially her honorable discharge.

“It took me so long, like calling day for day to St. Louis, calling Tupelo, calling Jackson and hitting dead ends until I finally got that right person.”

She put the documents in her Yukon Denali SUV when she was finally ready to submit them. But first her son used the truck to go to work at Kroger. That’s when she got the call.

“He said, ‘Where the truck at?’ I said, ‘It’s there.’ He said, ‘No, it’s not.”

The truck had actually been stolen from the Kroger parking lot.

Southaven police confirm they’re investigating the case. They’re still waiting for surveillance video from Kroger.

Augustus says all she cares about is one bag that’s lying in the backseat. “I need my papers back. That’s the only thing I really need, those papers.”

We asked the US Army why it’s so hard to get records. They say they only keep them for 15 years. Then they turn them over to Veterans Affairs.

The SUV has DeSoto County tag number DCZ272. If you see it, call authorities.