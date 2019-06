× Woman rushed to hospital after stabbing in Cherokee area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after being stabbed multiple times.

According to police, they were called to the area of Harris Avenue and Jeannine Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a woman had been stabbed multiple times.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

So far police have not released any suspect information.