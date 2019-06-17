× Woman accused of ramming car with her stepchildren, their mom inside after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she put her stepchildren and several adults in danger following a fight.

According to police, Jacinta Moore got into an argument with another woman, who happened to be the mother of her stepchildren, outside the East End Skating Rink on Mt. Moriah on June 15. The incident escalated leading Moore to intentionally hit the other woman’s car with her vehicle.

The mother tried to drive away from the scene, but Moore allegedly rammed her car a second time, police said.

Three adults where in that car along with Moore’s two stepchildren.

Moore was eventually arrested after she followed the victim to the Mt. Moriah police precinct. She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence and three counts of aggravated assault.